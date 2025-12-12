Talks with Turkmen leader in Ashgabat mark launch of Russian president's bilateral series

ASHGABAT, December 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his Turkmen counterpart Serdar Berdimuhamedov, marking the launch of a series of bilateral talks earlier announced by the Kremlin.

Putin is also expected to hold meetings with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier, the Russian leader laid flowers at the Monument of Neutrality in Turkmenistan, as the republic celebrates the 30th anniversary of its transition to this policy. He also participated in a forum dedicated to the Year of Peace and Trust.