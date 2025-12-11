EU to receive inevitable response to confiscation of Russian assets — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. The European Union must understand that it will have to take very serious responsibility for the confiscation of frozen Russian assets in Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Europe's support for the Kiev regime "includes the intended theft through the confiscation of Russia's sovereign assets," he said during an embassy roundtable on Ukraine’s settlement, adding that many Western representatives "are warning the Brussels democracy against insane and thoughtless actions." As an example, the minister cited statements by Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, the leadership of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and the International Monetary Fund.

"I don’t know how much of an impact this will have on relevant figures like [EC President] Ursula [von der Leyen], [the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs] Kaja Kallas, who are not pursuing sophisticated diplomacy at all, but they must understand that they will have to answer very seriously for this," Lavrov stressed.

The European Commission previously announced its plan to expropriate all frozen Russian assets in Europe worth 210 bln euros under the guise of a reparations loan scheme to finance Ukraine in 2026-2027. It also called on non-EU Western countries to join this initiative.