Russia has submitted additional security guarantee proposals to US, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Russia has submitted to the United States additional proposals regarding collective security guarantees, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has announced.

"We submitted additional proposals to our American colleagues regarding collective security guarantees. We understand that when discussing security guarantees, we cannot focus on Ukraine alone," he said during an embassy roundtable discussion on the settlement in Ukraine.

According to Lavrov, Moscow has not seen the latest version of the peace plan for a settlement in Ukraine. "The proposals that Vladimir Zelensky and his patrons in Western Europe are currently commenting on have not yet been shown to us. But if we believe what they are saying in the media, these proposals, in addition to declaring a demilitarized zone along the entire border, in addition to creating some kind of buffer zone on both sides of the border where there will be no heavy weapons - there is no point in discussing all of this without us. They also say that Ukraine will have an 800,000-strong army and that security guarantees for Ukraine and guarantees for Ukraine's reconstruction will be provided," he noted.

"Once again this takes us back to the sad logic of Zelensky's so-called peace formula, which pursued a single aim, focusing all attention on supporting the current neo-Nazi regime, without changing its essence, without changing its policy of suppressing religious freedoms and human rights. And completely leaving Russa’s legitimate security interests outside the agenda of the dialogue," Lavrov stated.