Senior Russian MP hails rock-solid Russian-Iranian relations

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Iran have never been better, with both countries helping one another in all possible ways, a senior Russian lawmaker said.

"Relations between the two countries have reached an apex, and are at the pinnacle of their development," Konstantin Kosachev, a deputy speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, said at a meeting with Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the Iranian parliamentary commission on national security and foreign policy.

The senior Russian lawmaker stressed the importance of the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty between Moscow and Tehran, which was signed by Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran in January 2025 and came into effect in October.

"The importance of this treaty cannot be overestimated. For the first time, the special status of our bilateral relations was officially fixed in an official format. <…> This is reflected in the cooperation between our countries: Iran receives all necessary support from Russia in the most difficult situations and we are sincerely grateful for such support from Iran," he added.