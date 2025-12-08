CSTO PA supports model agreement on use of new weapons by member states

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization’s Parliamentary Assembly (CSTO PA) endorsed a model agreement for CSTO member states to cooperate in using new types of weapons and technologies to ensure collective security and comply with the principles and norms of international humanitarian law, according to a decision made during a CSTO PA Council meeting and a plenary assembly session.

The agreement covers issues of "joint planning and collective interaction in the use of new types of weapons and technologies; joint financing, organizational, technical, economic, scientific, methodological, and informational support in the development and use of new types of weapons and technologies; conducting joint humanitarian and legal expertise of new types of weapons and technologies adopted by the parties and used by national contingents that are part of the CSTO collective forces."

The document also establishes forms of cooperation between countries in this area. In particular, CSTO member states will conduct operations to combat the illegal trafficking of new types of weapons and technologies, jointly develop standards to improve the protection of critical facilities from new types of weapons and technologies, provide new types of weapons to the CSTO collective forces, as well as exchange knowledge in developing, producing, using, disposing of, and protecting against the effects of new types of weapons and technologies.

At the same time, the agreement emphasizes that the document does not limit CSTO countries' right to conclude bilateral international treaties regarding the use of new weapons and technologies.

The joint meeting of the CSTO PA Council and the 18th plenary meeting of the CSTO PA is chaired by Vyacheslav Volodin. The agenda includes harmonizing the organization's member states' legislation and countering challenges and threats in the CSTO's area of responsibility. It also includes a draft PA statement on ensuring international security in the context of an emerging multipolar world. Parliamentarians from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Iran are attending the meeting.