MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov denounced the recent Ukrainian attack on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) using drones as blatant because the facility plays a global role.

"In this case, [the attack on the CPC using Ukrainian drones] was blatant because a global-scale facility with international stakeholders was targeted," Peskov explained.

On November 29, a CPC pier off the Russian seaport of Novorossiysk was attacked with uncrewed speedboats. While the facility cannot be repaired, no staff were injured, nor was any oil spill in the Black Sea reported.

Following the attack, Kazakhstan redirected its oil to alternative routes. The former Soviet republic’s Foreign Ministry said it viewed the attack on CPC infrastructure as an act that damages bilateral relations with Ukraine.