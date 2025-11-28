We must always seek peace, but prepare for war — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Russia maintains that in its international relations, it is essential to pursue peace and hold onto hope for positive outcomes, while remaining vigilant and prepared for potential conflict, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated in a commentary to TV Channel One.

He was responding to comments made by Russia’s ambassador to Belgium, Denis Gonchar, who warned that NATO and the European Union, perhaps surprisingly, have begun gearing up for a major confrontation with Russia.

"When asked whether we should expect peace or war, Peskov emphasized, 'We must, of course, desire peace, but prepare for war. It is vital to always prepare for the worst while hoping for the best.'".