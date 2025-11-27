Russia to take compensatory measures, if US INF systems threaten it — MFA

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Moscow has announced that it will implement compensatory military-technical measures if Washington deploys intermediate-and short-range missile systems in any region that threatens Russian security. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov conveyed this stance to TASS, emphasizing that Russia will respond appropriately should such systems appear in areas where they could undermine its strategic interests.

Ryabkov commented on recent movements of the American Typhon missile system, which is capable of launching Tomahawk cruise missiles among other munitions. He explained, "We will consider and apply compensatory military-technical measures, if such systems are introduced in relevant regions from which they could pose a threat to our security."

On November 17, it was reported that the US Armed Forces had withdrawn Typhon mobile ground-based missile systems from the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Japan. These systems, initially deployed during US-Japanese exercises, were scheduled for withdrawal after their conclusion on September 25. Both China and Russia have repeatedly expressed concerns about the deployment of medium-range weapons in the Asia-Pacific region, citing regional stability risks.

Ryabkov noted, "We do not overstate the significance of the movement of certain systems based on considerations that may change in Washington. The system has been developed and has already been used in relevant exercises." He further added that the presence of Typhon in the Asia-Pacific "has persisted long enough that it no longer makes sense to describe it as a short-term or isolated deployment."

He concluded, "This is a projection of force, as understood by the Pentagon."