Putin's schedule and US peace plan for Ukraine: what Kremlin aide said

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov supposes that the United States will contact Russia soon to personally discuss the details of the peace plan for Ukraine, although there are no specific agreements yet. He said the Kremlin is aware of the EU's peace plan, but its provisions are not constructive and do not suit Russia.

Ushakov also spoke about the schedule of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

TASS has compiled the key statements of the presidential aide.

On the president's schedule

On November 25-27, Putin will pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan and take part in a summit of CSTO heads.

Afterwards, he will hold a press conference with the Russian media: "At the very end, before the flight home."

The dates of Putin's visit to India have already been determined, but they will be announced upon coordination with New Delhi.

The Russian leader has a busy December schedule "from the point of view of foreign policy contacts": "There are many other contacts ahead besides the visit to India. There will be many other events."

The traditional New Year's eve informal CIS summit in St. Petersburg will be held this year on December 21-22: "And, besides this informal meeting, a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be held."

A Russian-Arab summit is unlikely to be held before the end of the year. It is planned for the first half of 2026.

On the CSTO summit

The next session of the Collective Security Council, the highest governing body of the CSTO, will be held in Bishkek on November 27.

During the meeting of the heads, "naturally, a frank and confidential conversation is planned, it will take place without any press present."

At the CSTO summit, 19 documents will be signed "aimed at developing military, military-economic and anti-drug cooperation and countering illegal migration."

Armenian representatives will not attend the CSTO summit in Bishkek, however, Yerevan said that "it is not against the adoption of agreed documents at the meeting."

On January 1, 2026, Russia will take the chairmanship of the organization: "The decision will be officially made at the summit."

Putin will announce the priorities of Russia's CSTO presidency in 2026 at the summit.

The next CSTO summit will be held in Moscow on November 11, 2026.

Russia's chairmanship in the organization will be held under the motto of multipolarity: "It says: ‘Collective security in a multipolar world: a common goal and shared responsibility.’

On January 1, 2026, Kyrgyzstan representative Taalatbek Masadykov will become the secretary general of the CSTO.

On the US plan for a peaceful settlement

Many provisions of the US peace plan for Ukraine discussed in Alaska are acceptable to Russia: "I would say not all, but many provisions of this plan, they seem quite acceptable to us."

Russia is familiar with the original version of the US peace plan, but there have been no specific negotiations on it: "There are many other versions out there now. I am speaking specifically about the version that we have reviewed. But I want to emphasize again in addition to what the president said. He clearly said that ‘yes, we have seen this version of the plan, but no one has conducted any specific negotiations with Russian representatives on this matter.’

There is a lot of speculation about the peace plan for Ukraine, Moscow believes only the information received directly from Washington: "We believe in what we saw, what was transmitted to us through the appropriate channels."

The Kremlin assumes that the United States will contact Russia soon to discuss the details of the peace plan in person, although there are no specific agreements yet: "You know, I would proceed from the fact that it would probably be natural to assume that the Americans would come in to meet us face-to-face and start a discussion."

The Kremlin is aware of the existence of a European peace plan for Ukraine, "which at first glance is completely unconstructive" and does not suit Russia.