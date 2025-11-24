DONETSK, November 24. /TASS/. Two groups of Ukrainian saboteurs shot each other in an attempt to infiltrate Kupyansk, Russian security officials told TASS.

"Near Kupyansk, two enemy sabotage groups shot each other by mistake, according to radio interceptions. It is known that they were tasked with destroying our forces in a city sector in order to break the defense. In addition, plans were made to hoist Ukrainian flags to show that the city is allegedly partially under the control of Ukrainian troops," the security officials recounted.

As a result, they said, the Ukrainians had five troops killed and three others wounded.

The mistake occurred due to a lack of interaction between units, a sense of urgency and inadequate orders given to poorly trained troops, the Russian security officials explained.

Earlier, Chief of the Russian General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov said in a report to President Vladimir Putin that Russian forces had liberated Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region.