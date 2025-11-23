Putin, Erdogan to speak over phone on November 24 — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a phone call with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on November 24, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"Yes. We can confirm that such a call is scheduled," he said when asked to comment on President Erdogan’s statement.

Addressing a news conference in South Africa earlier in the day, the Turkish leader said he planned to talks to Putin on Monday. Answering a TASS question, he said that during this call he planned to raise the issue of resuming the grain corridor agreements, noting that "this initiative was truly aimed at opening the way to peace." He also said that he "intends to discuss what steps can be taken to stop the loss of life." "After these talks, I hope to have the opportunity to discuss the results with both the Europeans and [US President Donald] Trump," he added.