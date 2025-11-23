Putin will pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan this week, attend CSTO summit

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan next week where he will, among other things, participate in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit in Bishkek.

VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin announced the head of state's plans on his Telegram channel.

Moreover, the Russian leader has other international contacts and telephone conversations planned. Putin's schedule next week also includes a meeting with participants of the fifth Congress of Young Scientists scheduled for November 26-28.