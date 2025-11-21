Russia delivered 34,000 tons of food to Africa since 2015

ADDIS ABABA, November 21. /TASS/. Russia supplied 34,000 metric tons of food as part of assistance to international development for African nations and contributions totaled about $80 mln, department director of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies Konstantin Kolychev said at the international conference on food sovereignty of African countries.

"Russia annually makes contributions within the framework of assistance to international development of Africa. In particular, more than 34,000 tons of food were delivered to Africa since 2015 with participation of the Ministry of Emergencies. Oils, wheat, peas and flour. Contributions totaled almost about $80 mln," Kolychev said.

The aid was provided for twenty-two countries, the official said. "The Ministry of Emergencies implemented sixteen humanitarian operations in twelve African countries on a bilateral basis over the last decade. The total volume of the humanitarian aid made up about 140,000 tons," Kolychev noted.

Further to humanitarian aid provision and food supplies, Russia pays particular attention to developing long-term cooperation formats, the department director said. "In the first instance, this means the projects aimed at developing own potential of the region in the sphere of emergencies, staff training and creation of sustainable safety infrastructure," he added.