Russia reiterates call to release 11 Russians detained in Baku

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin has stressed the need to expedite the release of 11 Russians detained in Baku as a good faith step towards normalizing bilateral relations at a meeting with Azerbaijani ambassador Rakhman Mustafayev, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Russian side emphasized the need for the speedy release of 11 Russian citizens detained in Baku on June 30 - July 1 of this year as a significant step towards normalizing bilateral relations," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that during the conversation, the officials confirmed their mutual commitment to developing bilateral ties in line with the Declaration on Allied Cooperation between Russia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, signed in Moscow in 2022.

"The success in promoting bilateral economic cooperation and the importance of resuming cultural and humanitarian ties in full were noted," the ministry said.

"Regional issues were also touched upon, including the possible assistance of the Russian side to the Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization based on a set of trilateral agreements at the highest level dating back to 2020-2022. Issues of maintaining the rhythmic operation of the 3+3 Regional Cooperation Platform were considered."

The officials also discussed a schedule of contacts at the highest levels.