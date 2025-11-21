Russian troops liberate 16 communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated 16 communities, including Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region over the week of November 15-21 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units liberated the settlements of Dvurechanskoye and Tsegelnoye in the Kharkov Region through active operations… Battlegroup West units completed the liberation of the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region in active operations and continued destroying Ukrainian armed formations surrounded on the left bank of the Oskol River. In addition, they liberated the settlements of Novosyolovka, Stavki, Maslyakovka and Yampol in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Petropavlovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said in a statement.

"Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Platonovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations… Over the past week, Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and completed the liberation of the settlements of Gai, Nechayevka and Radostnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, and also Yablokovo, Ravnopolye and Vesyoloye in the Zaporozhye Region… Battlegroup Dnepr units liberated the settlement of Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region through active and decisive operations," it said.

Russia delivers one massive, six combined strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week

Russian forces delivered one massive and six combined strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises and their energy facilities over the week, the ministry reported.

"In response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, on November 15-21 the Russian Armed Forces delivered one massive and six combined strikes, hitting enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector and their fuel and energy facilities, transport infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, sites for the assembly and storage of attack unmanned aerial vehicles and their preparation for launch, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations, nationalists and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,155 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,155 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and nine armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week in the Sumy Region, "Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a heavy mechanized brigade, three mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an infantry brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault regiment, an unmanned systems battalion of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov Region, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a heavy mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault regiment the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades, a National Guard regiment and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,155 personnel, a tank, nine armored combat vehicles, 85 motor vehicles and eight field artillery guns in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed seven electronic warfare stations and 31 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,570 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,570 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy tanks and 32 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup West units "inflicted losses on formations of five mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,570 personnel, four tanks, 32 armored combat vehicles, 133 motor vehicles and 13 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 29 ammunition depots and 58 electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,195 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,195 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and 21 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,195 personnel, a tank, 21 armored combat vehicles, 115 motor vehicles and 14 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 12 electronic warfare stations and 26 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 3,165 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 3,165 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy tanks and 39 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup Center units "gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of six mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, two infantry brigades, three air assault brigades, two jaeger brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, two territorial defense brigades and three National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

"In Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault teams of the 2nd Army continue eliminating the surrounded Ukrainian armed formations in the neighborhoods Central and Gornyak and on the territory of the western industrial zone. They continue mopping up the settlement of Rovnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry reported.

Battlegroup Center units repelled six attacks on armored vehicles by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 95th air assault brigade and 210th assault regiment from the area of the settlement of Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic to unblock the surrounded enemy combat group, it specified.

"Up to 50 militants, a tank and two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers were destroyed," it said.

In Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault teams of the 51st Army of the Battlegroup Center continue active offensive operations in the neighborhoods Vostochny and Zapadny and in the city’s southern part. They thwarted five attempts by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 35th marine infantry brigade to break out of the ring of encirclement in the northern direction with the support of armor, the ministry reported.

"Up to 25 enemy troops and four armored combat vehicles were destroyed," it said.

In the period of November 15-21, "the Ukrainian armed formations lost over 1,700 personnel, two tanks, 30 armored combat vehicles, 17 motor vehicles and 10 field artillery guns in areas near the settlements of Krasnoarmeysk and Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry reported.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 3,165 personnel, four tanks, 39 armored combat vehicles, 45 motor vehicles, 10 field artillery guns and two electronic warfare stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Center over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 1,790 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 1,790 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and nine armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the past week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, two assault brigades, four assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 1,790 personnel, two tanks, nine armored combat vehicles, 64 motor vehicles and seven field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four electronic warfare stations and three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 550 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 550 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and 12 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup Dnepr units "inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade, a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 550 personnel, two tanks, 12 armored combat vehicles, 81 motor vehicles and seven field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 46 electronic warfare stations and 28 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian forces destroy two HIMARS, two MLRS rocket launchers over week

Russian forces destroyed two HIMARS and two MLRS rocket launchers of the Ukrainian army over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed two launchers of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and two launchers of the US-manufactured MLRS multiple launch rocket system, the ministry reported.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys two Ukrainian naval drones over week

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed two Ukrainian naval drones over the past week, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces and capabilities destroyed two unmanned boats of the Ukrainian army in the northeastern part of the Black Sea," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 1,089 Ukrainian UAVs, four Storm Shadow missiles over week

Russian air defense forces shot down 1,089 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and four Storm Shadow missiles over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down four US-made ATACMS theater-level missiles, four British-made Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles, 15 guided aerial bombs, four rockets of the US-manufactured HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, two Neptune long-range missiles and 1,089 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 668 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 97,638 unmanned aerial vehicles, 637 surface-to-air missile systems, 26,156 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,618 multiple rocket launchers, 31,452 field artillery guns and mortars and 47,253 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.