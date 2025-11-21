Russia ready to take retaliatory measures on Norwegian vessels in absence of agreements

ASTRAKHAN, November 21. /TASS/. The Russian side is ready to take retaliatory measures regarding the admission of Norwegian vessels into the Russian economic zone if no agreements are made on lifting restrictions on Russian companies, deputy head of the Russian Federal Agency for Fisheries Vasily Sokolov told reporters.

Earlier, Norway imposed sanctions against the Russian fishing companies Norebo and Murman Seafood, banning them from fishing in the country's economic zone.

"We will raise the issue of unlawful sanctions against Russian companies. In fact, this constitutes a violation of its obligations under the agreements by Norway. We will negotiate with them. If we fail to find a mutually acceptable solution, we will probably impose retaliatory measures and prevent them from entering our economic zone," Sokolov said.

The Russian-Norwegian Fisheries Commission will meet on December 8-12 when the parties will discuss unlawful sanctions against Russian companies. In turn, Russia will rely on intergovernmental agreements between the two countries, which have been in effect since the 1970s.

"Although, of course, there are difficulties here, precisely in terms of the fact that the number of our vessels in Norwegian waters is greater than their number in our waters," Sokolov noted.