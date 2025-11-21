Russia says Azeri embassy damaged by malfunction of Ukraine's air defense system

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani embassy in Kiev was damaged by a malfunction of Ukraine’s air defense systems, the Russian Foreign Ministry said after a meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Azerbaijani ambassador to Moscow Rahman Mustafayev.

"The Russian side expresses sincere regret over the incident. At the same time, upon review of the available information, it was established that the damage to the complex of buildings of the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission in Kiev, in all likelihood, occurred as a result of incorrect operation of the air defense systems of the armed forces of Ukraine, presumably due to the fall of the Patriot SAM missile," it said in a statement.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijan was informed anew that during the special military operation, the Russian army strikes legitimate military targets, including Ukrainian military facilities in Kiev and elsewhere. When planning strikes, careful monitoring of combat use data is carried out to avoid damage to the civilian population, and the locations of diplomatic missions are taken into account.

"In this context, it was emphasized that statements about the alleged ‘targeted nature of missile attacks’ on the facilities of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Ukraine aren't true," the Foreign Ministry said.

Galuzin also drew attention to the fact that the Kiev regime, in violation of international humanitarian law, continues to deploy military installations, including air defense systems, in residential buildings, thereby endangering the civilian population.

"The Russian side proceeds from the fact that the military and political leadership of Ukraine should be responsible for any consequences of such criminal actions," the statement says.