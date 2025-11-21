Russia fully open to peace talks on Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Russia remains totally open to peace talks on the Ukrainian conflict, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed at a briefing.

"We remain fully open to peace talks," he said.

Peskov emphasized that Russia is ready to continue talks based on understandings made at the summit in Anchorage. He declined to comment on media reports asserting that Vladimir Zelensky would sign US President Donald Trump’s peace plan by November 27. "We don’t know what media outlets are basing such reports on. Therefore, there is nothing to share here," he said when asked whether the Kremlin shared the media’s optimism.

The contents of the plan, leaked to Western media, require the US and other countries to recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass, and other territories that Ukraine would have to cede. In return, Kiev would receive security guarantees from the United States and Europe. A demilitarized zone is proposed in the areas from which Ukrainian forces would withdraw. Axios, citing a US official, reported that the line of engagement in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions would be frozen, with Russia expected to return some areas to Ukraine.

The plan also reportedly calls for a significant reduction of the Ukrainian army and the removal of its long-range weapons. Foreign troops would be banned from the country, and Russian would become an official language in Ukraine. According to Bloomberg, the proposal further includes lifting sanctions against Russia.