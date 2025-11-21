MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin was spot on when he called Ukraine’s political leadership a criminal gang on Tuesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"I would like to draw your attention to Putin’s description of the Kiev regime’s leadership voiced yesterday," Peskov noted, commenting on the president’s remark in which he characterized Ukraine’s political leadership as a criminal gang.

"He was responding to the words of Russian General Staff Chief [Valery Gerasimov], who said that Ukraine’s political leadership is not issuing orders to surrender those who are trapped in encirclement. Commenting on this, the head of state and supreme commander-in-chief delivered an accurate assessment of the Kiev regime and its leadership," Peskov recalled.

The Kremlin spokesman also noted that another large Ukrainian group of about 5,000 people remains blocked on the left bank of the Oskol River.

The day before, during the president's visit to a command post of the Battlegroup West, Gerasimov informed the head of state that Ukrainian servicemen blocked in Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk could not surrender due to the threat of being shot and attacked by Ukrainian drones. Putin responded by saying that since March 2024, Ukraine's political leadership has acted like a criminal gang that had seized power only to fight Russia tooth and nail.