Russia has not officially received anything from US regarding new peace plan — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Russia is aware of possible modifications to the US peace plan, but Moscow has not officially received anything from Washington yet, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"We are aware of possible modifications and approved wording [of the US peace plan], but we have not officially received anything. Moreover, we are learning about this from the press," Peskov stated.

According to the American plan, details of which have been leaked to Western media, the United States and other countries will be required to recognize Russia's sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass, and other territories that Ukraine will be forced to cede. In exchange, Kiev will receive American and European security guarantees. A demilitarized zone is expected to be established in the areas from which Ukrainian troops are withdrawn. According to Axios, citing an unnamed American official, the line of engagement between the parties to the conflict in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions will be frozen, and Russia will be forced to return some areas to Ukraine. The Ukrainian army will be significantly reduced and stripped of long-range weapons. The deployment of foreign troops will be banned in the country, and Russian will become the official language. Bloomberg reported that the new US plan also calls for the lifting of sanctions against Russia.