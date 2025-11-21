Ukrainian forces attack Belgorod Region using nearly 50 UAVs in one day

BELGOROD, November 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces launched a series of attacks on villages in the Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, employing 48 drones and firing more than 10 munitions, according to the regional emergency response headquarters’ Telegram channel.

In the Shebekino district, eight drones targeted the town of Shebekino and the villages of Arkhangelskoye, Meshkovoye, Novaya Tavolzhanka, and Rzhevka, with five of these drones being neutralized. During the daytime drone strikes on vehicles in Novaya Tavolzhanka, three civilians were injured. A man and a woman were hospitalized at the regional clinical hospital, while another man was taken to the Shebekino Central District Hospital. Emergency services are providing all necessary medical assistance to the injured.

Ukrainian forces also directed two UAVs at the Belgorodsky district, six fixed-wing UAVs towards the Veydelevka district, and two more UAVs aimed at Volokonovka; these attacks resulted in no casualties or damage. The Valuyki district was hit with five drones; a private residence was damaged. In the Krasnaya Yaruga district, six UAVs and eight munitions caused damage to a commercial facility.

Villages in the Graivoron district were attacked with 19 drones and three munitions, resulting in injuries to two civilians. The injured woman was discharged after receiving first aid at Belgorod City Hospital No. 2 and is now receiving outpatient care, while the man was hospitalized. Additionally, three private homes were damaged, with one destroyed in the attack.