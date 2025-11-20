Russia, US maintain contact but no consultations on Ukraine underway — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington maintain contact, but no full-fledged consultations on Ukraine are taking place, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"No actual consultations are being held. We certainly maintain contact. But there is no process currently underway that could be described as consultations," he said, when asked if Russia and the US were in consultations on achieving peace in Ukraine.

Western media outlets reported earlier, citing sources, that the US was developing a new plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine while consulting with Russia. The Axios news website, in particular, said that the proposals provided for territorial concessions by Kiev in exchange for US security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe. According to NBC News, the US president approved the 28-point plan earlier in the week. The Wall Street Journal reported that Washington suggested Kiev should abandon the idea of joining NATO for at least a few years.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with TASS on Wednesday that Moscow had received no official information from the US about some "agreements" on Ukraine that the media were reporting.

Moscow and Washington aren’t working on any new elements regarding the Ukrainian settlement that could be added to the agreements that President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States reached in Alaska.