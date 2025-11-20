{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia, US maintain contact but no consultations on Ukraine underway — Kremlin

Western media outlets reported earlier, citing sources, that the US was developing a new plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine while consulting with Russia

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington maintain contact, but no full-fledged consultations on Ukraine are taking place, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"No actual consultations are being held. We certainly maintain contact. But there is no process currently underway that could be described as consultations," he said, when asked if Russia and the US were in consultations on achieving peace in Ukraine.

Western media outlets reported earlier, citing sources, that the US was developing a new plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine while consulting with Russia. The Axios news website, in particular, said that the proposals provided for territorial concessions by Kiev in exchange for US security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe. According to NBC News, the US president approved the 28-point plan earlier in the week. The Wall Street Journal reported that Washington suggested Kiev should abandon the idea of joining NATO for at least a few years.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with TASS on Wednesday that Moscow had received no official information from the US about some "agreements" on Ukraine that the media were reporting.

Moscow and Washington aren’t working on any new elements regarding the Ukrainian settlement that could be added to the agreements that President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States reached in Alaska.

Tags
Foreign policy
Military operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian forces unsuccessfully attempt to stabilize Zaporozhye Region
The Russia's Battlegroup East continues its advance, progressively liberating new communities and steadily expanding its control across the Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk regions
Read more
US-Russia talks should focus on changing Kiev regime — ex-Ukrainian premier
Nikolay Azarov said there should be a government capable of fulfilling its obligations and open to negotiations
Read more
Ukraine should reduce its armed forces by 2.5 times under US plan — The Economist
The Financial Times informed that, in line with the US plan, the size of the Ukrainian armed forces is to be halved
Read more
Ukraine corruption scandal begins with US directive for Zelensky's removal — ex-PM
"Except for the Americans, no one in Ukraine would have been able to order NABU to reach such a high level of disclosures," Nikolay Azarov said
Read more
Military chief urges Frenchmen to be prepared to 'lose children' to contain Russia
Fabien Mandon claimed that Paris "has all the knowledge, economic and demographic power" to confront Moscow
Read more
Kalashnikov presents Skat 350M, Kub-2E to foreign media
The Skat 350M UAV is engineered for precise terrain reconnaissance and supporting ground operations in challenging weather conditions
Read more
Putin meets with Togo premier in Kremlin for talks on trade, anti-terrorism
The sides are expected to discuss Russian-Togolese cooperation in politics, economy and trade, as well as pressing regional issues
Read more
No taboos, even political ones, in discussions aboard ISS — training center’s commander
Hero of Russia Oleg Kononenko emphasized that aboard the ISS, crew members listen carefully to one another
Read more
US ready to recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass — news outlet
According to Axios, the US proposals include Kiev renouncing certain territories in exchange for US security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about night-and morning-time explosions in Ukraine
Emergency blackouts were reported in several regions
Read more
US plan for Ukraine involves halving size of Ukrainian army — US reporter
Christopher Miller said that Vladimir "Zelensky is displeased" with this proposal
Read more
Russia to build 38 nuclear reactors within next two decades — Putin
The Russian president spoke about the Urals, Siberia and the Far East in the first place
Read more
Russia has no official information from US about some 'agreements' on Ukraine — MFA
Maria Zakharova emphasized that the authors of such publications should not only be able to share information about their sources, but "literally, in principle, they are obliged to do so"
Read more
Kiev offered $5,000 reward for terror plot against Russian officer in DPR — attacker
According to the detained attacker, an unknown Ukrainian intelligence agent contacted him on Telegram
Read more
Russia, Laos to work on projects in energy, mining — Lavrov
Moscow sees good prospects for constructing a small capacity nuclear power plant in the Lao People's Democratic Republic with the participation of the Rosatom State Corporation
Read more
US President Trump signs bill to make public Epstein case materials — media
"Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged by the Trump Justice Department in 2019 (Not the Democrats!), was a lifelong Democrat, donated Thousands of Dollars to Democrat Politicians, and was deeply associated with many well-known Democrat figures," US President noted
Read more
Putin explains why young people need to learn languages in era of AI translators
The head of state lamented that even now, "at school, you can press a button to answer any teacher's question and get an answer, immediately, without having to think"
Read more
Sberbank unveils first anthropomorphic robot powered by AI
The presentation was held as part of the international AI Journey conference
Read more
West wants to destroy Ukrainians like Hitler sought to annihilate Slavs — Zakharova
The diplomat noted that "the West had such plans 85 years ago," and recalled "how Nazism and fascism particularly raged in Ukraine"
Read more
UN adopts resolution on Olympic truce during 2026 Winter Games
The first provision of the nine-point document urges member states to observe the Olympic Truce throughout the period from the seventh day before the start of the Games until the seventh day following the end of the Paralympic Games
Read more
Russia to retaliate by reducing Poland's diplomatic presence — MFA
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski previously announced the decision to close the last remaining Russian Consulate-General in Poland, located in Gdansk
Read more
Ukrainian parliament dismisses Energy Minister Svetlana Grinchuk
The decision was supported by 315 lawmakers
Read more
Zelensky’s ineffectiveness drives US to seek elections in Ukraine — ex-PM
According to Nikolay Azarov, the Americans provided Ukraine with political support, gave it lots of money and weapons but so far there were no results
Read more
US refuses to discuss resumption of direct air service with Russia — ambassador Darchiev
"The State Department strongly refuses to discuss the return of six de facto confiscated items of diplomatic property, privately owned by the Russian Federation," the diplomat said
Read more
Tusk demands Zelensky provide information about Ukrainians involved in sabotage in Poland
According to the Polish PM, Vladimir Zelensky promised to instruct the Ukrainian agencies responsible for railway operation, as well as the intelligence services, to closely cooperate with the Polish side
Read more
Italian court rules to extradite Ukrainian suspect in Nord Stream sabotage to Germany
He was detained in Italy in August on a European arrest warrant issued by German authorities
Read more
Foreign mercenaries surrender in Orestopol — Russian commander
According to the commander of an assault team of the 29th Army’s 36th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade in Battlegroup East with the call sign Tima, mercenaries say their only goal was to make money through fighting
Read more
Russia to participate in AI summit in India next February — Putin
"I am confident that the event proposed by our Indian friends will be held at the highest level," the Russian president added
Read more
Tornado-S smart shells reliably destroy targets resistant to drones — Rostec
"Tornado-S guided shells have today become some of the most effective means of hitting pinpoint targets in the zone of the special military operation," the state tech corporation stressed
Read more
Ukrainian army cuts, 'difficult concessions': US peace plan overview
The US is drawing up a list of potential proposals to end the conflict in Ukraine based on information from Moscow and Kiev
Read more
Trump’s special envoy Kellogg plans to step down in January 2026 — Reuters
His departure will be unwelcome news in Kiev, the news agency wrote
Read more
Romania can't find a company willing to buy Lukoil's refinery - portal
According to the portal, buyers are not interested in the refinery, which has outdated facilities and requires significant investment
Read more
Moment for neo-Nazis standing trial to follow special military operation — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov responded to a question about whether a trial for Ukrainian neo-Nazis, similar to the Nuremberg Tribunal that began 80 years ago, is possible
Read more
Putin meets with Togolese premier in Kremlin
The sides are expected to discuss Russian-Togolese cooperation in politics, economy and trade
Read more
No foreign troops on Ukrainian territory under US plan — newspaper
The plan also does not include the deliveries of US-made long-range weapons to the country, Financial Times writes
Read more
Latest US sanctions not affecting Russian oil production — Novak
The production volume in total is higher than in previous months, the deputy prime minister said
Read more
Russia cannot allow critical dependence on foreign AI technologies — Putin
"First of all, these are, in fact, national language models, both fundamental and small ones for specific industries," the president said
Read more
Slovakia may sue EU over plans to stop Russian gas supplies — Fico
The Prime Minister said that everything will depend a lot on how the European Commission fulfils its commitments to Slovakia
Read more
Ukraine corruption scandal 'sends shivers' through Europe — expert
Ted Snider said that the corruption scandal reawakened anxieties about sending money to Ukraine
Read more
Russia will recover frozen assets in Europe, lawmaker says
Earlier, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot suggested that a €140 billion interest-free loan to Ukraine will not be repaid by Kiev
Read more
India fends off Western attempts to sow discord in relations with Russia — ambassador
Denis Alipov highlighted that India did not recognize illegitimate unilateral sanctions imposed in bypass of the UN Security Council
Read more
At least 25 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip — Hamas
There were women and kids among them
Read more
UK adds three Russian companies, four individuals to sanctions list
The restrictions were imposed against ML Cloud, Media Land, and individuals associated with the latter, including Alexander Volosovik, Kirill Zatolokin, Yulia Pankova, and Andrey Kozlov
Read more
Poland demands Belarus extradite Ukrainians suspected of railway sabotage
Polish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Maciej Wewior said the document had been delivered to the Belarusian side on the afternoon of November 19
Read more
Putin orders creation of national plan for implementation of generative AI
The Russian president added that this is necessary to achieve economic goals
Read more
Israeli actions in Syria pose threat to entire Middle East — Russia’s ambassador to UN
Vasily Nebenzya noted that Russia shares Damascus's concerns about the ongoing terrorist threats in the country
Read more
Ukrainian army relocating up to half of personnel from border area to Kupyansk — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that these withdrawals occur most actively from positions where geographical conditions allow defense to be organized with minimal forces
Read more
Russian President Putin likes listening to ethnic music — Kremlin
On November 5, at the Interethnic Relations Council meeting in the Kremlin, the head of the interregional public organization Guild of Interethnic Journalism, Margarita Lyange, presented Putin with vinyl records of the best songs in the languages of the peoples of Russia
Read more
Russia to continue to assist Egypt in all stages of nuclear project — Putin
Rosatom is ready to share its unique technologies with Egypt and others, the president stressed
Read more
Kiev involved in another terrorist attack, this time targeting railway in Poland — Kremlin
On the morning of November 16, in Mazowieckie Voivodeship, near the Ukrainian border, a train driver discovered damage to the tracks leading to the Dorohusk border crossing
Read more
Almaz-Antey defense products undergo upgrade based on combat experience — executive
Representatives of many Middle East countries display interest in the Group’s products, Almaz-Antey Group Deputy CEO Vyacheslav Dzirkaln stressed
Read more
Putin delivering speech at international AI conference in Moscow
The event is taking place in Moscow from November 19 to 21
Read more
Russian weapons show high effectiveness on battlefield — missile forces chief
Defense manufacturers continue delivering highly mobile wheeled artillery weapons to Russian troops
Read more
West unlikely to abandon Ukraine plans regardless of Zelensky’s fate — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled numerous statements about the need to mobilize Ukrainians including women and lower the draft age
Read more
NATO’s expansion threats must be neutralized to settle Ukrainian conflict — Lavrov
"A lasting settlement of the conflict is only possible through eliminating its root causes," the Russian foreign minister emphasized
Read more
Yermak not planning to return to Ukraine yet — lawmaker
According to Verkhovna Rada deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Andrey Yermak already has a meeting scheduled in Rome on Friday
Read more
St. Petersburg to help hurricane-hit Cuba with vehicles, medicines
The aid cargo will be delivered by sea within the shortest possible timeframe
Read more
Witkoff says information about peace plan for Ukraine 'leaked' to media
Sky News suggested that еру special US envoy could have shared this by mistake
Read more
Russia to do everything to safeguard Kaliningrad amid EU statements — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stessed that Kaliningrad is an integral part of Russia
Read more
No political forces in Ukraine able to bring peace — ex-PM Azarov
According to Nikolay Azarov, a mere change of president is not the solution
Read more
US imposes sanctions on five Russian citizens under pretext of combating cybercrime
Restrictive measures were jointly imposed by the US, UK, and Australia, the press service of the financial department said
Read more
Eight EU countries agree to create zone for rapid troop deployment across borders
According to the statement, Belgium, Germany, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic are participating in the project
Read more
International Space Station climbs to hire orbit, gets set for crew rotation — Roscosmos
The average altitude of the ISS orbit is 419.74 km above the Earth’s surface
Read more
Press review: France to send 100 Rafale jets to Kiev as US threatens Russia with sanctions
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, November 18th
Read more
Zelensky’s name appears in charges connected with Mindich case — document
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine also mentioned Vladimir Zelensky in connection with ousted Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko
Read more
Hungarian PM calls on EU to stop funding Ukrainian 'war mafia'
Viktor Orban argued that the plan to use Russia’s immobilize assets would trigger "lengthy legal wrangling, a flood of lawsuits and the collapse of the euro"
Read more
US starts briefing allies on new plan for Ukraine — media
Axios notes that US Special Presidential Envoy for Peace Missions Steve Witkoff "is leading the drafting of the plan and has discussed it extensively with" Kirill Dmitriev
Read more
For real change in Ukraine, Zelensky needs to go, not Yermak — deputy
According to Artyom Dmitruk, Yermak's dismissal would only give the outward appearance of real change
Read more
EU’s ability to pressure China over Ukraine is limited — Kallas
Beijing could "cause damage" to the bloc’s countries in response to sanctions, EU foreign policy chief said
Read more
Su-75 Checkmate fighter to begin bench tests soon — Rostec CEO
Sergey Chemezov also added that Rostec continues work on the aircraft
Read more
Accountability awaits those who dragged Ukraine into war — State Duma speaker
Vyacheslav Volodin noted that November 20 is a significant day marking the 80th anniversary of the opening of the Nuremberg Trials
Read more
Russia proposes partner countries harmonize their AI legislation — Putin
The Russian leader proposed using successful practices collected on the BRICS platform within this framework
Read more
Russia must use its own technology for state, security functions — Putin
According to the Russian president, barriers that prevent the development and use of domestic technologies need to be removed
Read more
Crimes of Nazis have no statute of limitations — Putin
According to the Russian leader, the Nuremberg Trials norms and principles remain relevant today
Read more
Generative AI technologies becoming subject of competition among leading countries - Putin
Two years ago, such systems could perform fairly simple tasks, while today, intelligent assistants, the so-called AI agents, as well as unmanned vehicles and robots, are being created on the basis of generative artificial intelligence, the Russian president said
Read more
Russian envoy urges Moldova to shield ties with Moscow from outside interference
Oleg Ozerov noted that Ukrainian drones have repeatedly entered Moldovan and neighboring countries’ airspace
Read more
Annual inflation in Russia recorded at 7.12% in week ended November 17 — ministry
Food prices increased by 0.21%, the Economic Development Ministry reported
Read more
Trump’s approval rating drops to 38%, lowest since his inauguration — poll
60% of respondents disapprove of Donald Trump’s performance
Read more
Russia ready to resume dialogue with US on nuclear weapons reduction — diplomat
"Russia is ready to resume dialogue with the United States on nuclear arms reduction if appropriate conditions are on the table," Gennady Gatilov said
Read more
NGO supports Orban’s idea of European security that takes Russian interests into account
From the very start, the Hungarian Community for Peace viewed Russia’s demands as legitimate
Read more
Ukrainian MP tells Zelensky to come back home, face corruption music
Amid a corruption scandal still raging in Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky has been touring foreign countries
Read more
Russia plans to transition to mass production of small nuclear power plants — Putin
Russia is ready to offer such comprehensive products to its partners abroad, the president said
Read more
Russia’s Lancet drones wipe out over 500 tanks, including NATO armor in Ukraine operation
In experts’ estimates, the total value of the Ukrainian army’s military equipment destroyed by ZALA’s Lancet systems in the special military operation ranges from $4 billion to $12 billion
Read more
IN BRIEF: Senior Russian diplomat on New START, arms control, ties with North Korea
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov pointed out that it would only be possible to talk about conventional arms control after Russia’s special military operation was over
Read more
Framework for ending Ukraine conflict may be agreed this week — media
According to the report, the new plan "has seemingly had no direct input from Ukraine, nor from America’s allies in Europe"
Read more
Putin says new generation of digital technologies will soon emerge
The Russian president expressed confidence that younger generations of researchers, Russian scientists and engineers will undoubtedly make a significant contribution to solving the most complex research problems
Read more
Russia remains India's largest oil supplier despite obstacles from West — ambassador
"American sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil may influence the redistribution of hydrocarbon flows, but for India economic feasibility always remains a priority," Denis Alipov said
Read more
FSB foils terror plot by Kiev’s military spies against senior Russian officer in DPR
According to the FSB, earlier this month, the suspect received two packages of British-made beer from the Ukrainian special services to give to a Russian officer as a gift but was arrested by FSB officers during the transfer
Read more
Russian forces hammer Ukrainian military-industrial, energy sites — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,340 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
West must share responsibility for corruption in Ukraine with Zelensky — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that the situation in Ukraine is not a plain corruption scandal, but a systemic issue for the Kiev regime
Read more
Republican senator reveals Trump’s instructions to advance Russia sanctions bill
The Congress should pass the measure "to give leverage" in talks with Russia, Lindsey Graham argued
Read more
Ukrainian forces attack Belgorod Region with 90 drones in one day
An FPV drone strike on Krasnaya Yaruga injured a driver
Read more
Press review: Zelensky floats peace talks amid scandal as EU delays Ukraine membership
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, November 19th
Read more
Poland’s move to shut down Russian consulate reveals its aggression, Russian diplomat says
According to Maria Zakharova, Russia had a clue back several years ago as it stated that Warsaw and a number of its NATO allies had chosen to use aggression literally throughout as some of them supplied Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky with weapons
Read more
US wants Kiev to reduce troop count, concede territory — Reuters
According to sources, US administration officials made it clear to Vladimir Zelensky that "Ukraine must accept" the framework agreement drafted by the United States
Read more
Victims of US atomic bombings oppose revision of Japan’s non-nuclear principles
On Thursday, Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party opened discussion on revising fundamental military documents, including the defense and security strategy
Read more
US plan envisages Ukrainian army cuts to 40% of current level — media
The media outlet confirmed the report that the US had timed the plan to coincide with a corruption scandal in Ukraine, which had weakened Vladimir Zelensky’s position
Read more
US waiting for Kiev’s response to its new Ukrainian settlement plan — Axios
The meeting between Vladimir Zelensky and US Special Envoy for Peace Missions Steven Witkoff in Turkey was postponed, because Ukraine has started to walk back from the previously reached understandings regarding the US plan, according to the report
Read more
Fighting in Ukraine remains main risk to nuclear safety — IAEA chief
Rafael Grossi also emphasized the importance of finding a long-term solution for cooling the water used at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
Read more
Press review: Russia ready for disarmament talks with US as Washington pushes Kiev talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, November 20th
Read more
Russian embassy calls on London not to create dangerous situations over Yantar vessel
"We urge the UK to refrain from taking steps that exacerbate the crisis in Europe," the embassy said
Read more