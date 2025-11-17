Russian diplomat responds to Pistorius' comments on potential NATO-Russia conflict by 2029

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has addressed German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius' recent comments that a military conflict between NATO and Russia could erupt by 2029.

"There is no longer any doubt about who the aggressor is," the diplomat told TASS.

On November 15, in an interview with German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Pistorius warned that a confrontation between Russia and NATO might occur before the end of this decade. "We have traditionally cited 2029 as a potential timeframe, but current assessments suggest a possibility as early as 2028. Some military analysts contend we may have just experienced our final peaceful summer," the minister remarked. He further stressed that the alliance maintains "robust deterrence capabilities," including nuclear forces.