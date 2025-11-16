Russia, US continues communications on Ukrainian settlement — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Communications between Russia and the United States continue, including on the issue of the settlement in Ukraine, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

"Communications continue," Ushakov said. "We are proactively talking on the settlement in Ukraine," he added.

Agreements to be reached on the meeting between the leaders of the two countries will move many political and technical difficulties to the background, the Kremlin aide said.

"It seems to me if an agreement in principle is reached between Washington and Moscow concerning the meeting between the leaders in a certain place, then many technical and political difficulties will go to the background," Ushakov noted.