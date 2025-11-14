Russia forced to prepare alternative to American draft resolution on Gaza — mission to UN

UN, November 15. /TASS/. Russia was forced to prepare an alternative draft UN Security Council resolution to the American one on achieving sustainable peace in Gaza, according to a comment by the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN.

"It is a UNSC decision that is at the core of our current discussion. Since the UNSC is the main body responsible for maintaining international peace and security, it should be given a rightful role and the necessary tools to ensure accountability and control. In addition, UNSC resolutions are supposed to reflect the universally recognized international legal framework and reaffirm fundamental decisions and principles, first and foremost the two-State solution for the Israeli-Palestinian settlement. Unfortunately, these provisions were not given due regard in the US draft. In this context, the Russian Federation felt obliged to propose an alternative draft UNSC resolution on achieving sustainable peace in the Gaza Strip," according to the comment.

"We stand convinced that only a truly equitable and inclusive approach to resolving the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory can ensure a durable cessation of hostilities and lay the groundwork for durable stability in the region. We hope that the Security Council will be able to reach agreement on this matter," the document reads.

Russia’s draft resolution on Gaza calls on the UN Secretary-General to prepare a report for the Security Council with options for implementing the relevant provisions of US President Donald Trump's plan, according to the mission.

"The rationale behind Russia's draft resolution on Gaza is to enable the Security Council to define clear modalities for deploying a peacekeeping contingent and establishing administration in Gaza, while ensuring that these modalities are fully in line with universally recognized international legal standards and genuinely facilitate cessation of violence and durable stabilization. That is why the document calls on the Secretary-General to prepare a report for the Security Council setting out options for implementing the relevant provisions of President Trump's Plan," the comment said.

Moscow appreciates "the efforts by the US and mediators, owing to which it became possible to end the bloodshed and mass starvation in the Gaza Strip, free Israeli hostages and detained Palestinians, and arrange for the exchange of bodies of those killed," the mission stated.

Earlier, the US Permanent Mission to the UN said that the US draft resolution included provisions supporting an international stabilization force, as well as ensuring a stable, secure, peaceful, and prosperous future for Palestinians in Gaza without the radical Palestinian movement Hamas. The American mission added that it had been negotiating its document in the UN Security Council since the beginning of November.