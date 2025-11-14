Russia's draft resolution on Gaza welcomes provisions of Trump's plan — permanent mission

UN, November 15. /TASS/. Russia’s draft resolution on Gaza welcomes relevant provisions of US President Donald Trump's comprehensive plan that led to ceasefire, and also notes the tireless efforts by mediators, including the US, according to a comment by the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN on Russia’s Draft UNSC Resolution on Gaza.

"The objective of our draft is to amend the US concept so as to bring it into full conformity with long-standing and previously agreed decisions of the UNSC. We would like to stress that our document does not contradict the American initiative. On the contrary, it notes the tireless efforts by the mediators - the United States, Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey - without which the long-awaited ceasefire and the release of hostages and detainees would have been impossible. We also welcome the relevant provisions of President Trump's Comprehensive Plan that brought about the ceasefire, release of hostages and detainees, exchange of bodies of those killed, and resumption of humanitarian access and aid flow," according to the comment.