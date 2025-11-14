Russia convinced only inclusive approach can ensure sustainable peace in Gaza — mission

UN, November 15. /TASS/. Moscow is convinced that only a truly equitable and inclusive approach to the Gaza Strip settlement can ensure a durable cessation of hostilities and lay the groundwork for stability in the region, according to a comment by the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN on Russia’s Draft UNSC Resolution on Gaza.

