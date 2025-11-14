UK increases military budget, purchases hardware — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. London continues to increase its military budget, purchasing defense equipment, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"Contrary to common sense, London continues to increase its military budget and use it to purchase the more conventional defense military equipment at the current stage. And, most importantly, they seek to convince the people of the so-called defense industry profit that allegedly benefits the general population," he noted.

The envoy pointed out that London was actively working to ramp up its production of ammunition and explosives used for military purposes.