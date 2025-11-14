Russian cabinet approves three-year plan on facilitating compatriot resettlement

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. The Russian government has approved a plan that will run from 2026-2028 to implement a program aimed at facilitating the voluntary resettlement of compatriots to Russia from other countries, according to an order published on the official website containing legal information.

"The attached 2026-2028 action plan aimed at the implementation of a state program facilitating the voluntary resettlement to Russia of compatriots living abroad is hereby approved," the document reads.

"The supreme executive bodies in Russian regions that are responsible for implementing the plan are recommended to ensure the implementation of activities under the plan and provide regular annual reports on the plan’s implementation to the Russian Interior Ministry by February 1," the document adds.