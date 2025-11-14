US’ Operation Southern Spear may backfire on US, warns Russian expert

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Operation Southern Spear against drug cartels announced by US War Secretary Pete Hegseth will sooner or later backfire on the United States and its army, which has had no real combat experience in recent years, a Russian expert told TASS.

"The question of who this 'spear' is going to hit will depend on the accumulative boomerang effect of this aggressive and largely criminal venture. As for the pressure on Latin American countries that don’t want to bend to Washington, the spring cannot be compressed endlessly. A response may splash out in very serious local hostilities and as a result in significant losses for the US army," said Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA) and a senior research fellow at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Latin America.

"Viewing the current state of combat readiness realistically, the US army has had no meaningful combat experience recently, having operated typically from a distance against isolated and poorly-trained opponents," he explained, adding that the Latin American countries against which Washington’s campaign is geared towards have a strong defense potential that can offer serious resistance in case of ground operations.

Moreover, in his words, militants from drug cartels, who were trained at special camps by US specialists as potential proxies and are now receiving actual combat experience fighting for the Ukrainian army, are returning to Latin America with real warfare skills. This "pet project" taken up by American intelligence services may turn against the US army at some point, the expert warned.

Apart from that, the US could face heated domestic backlash, he noted. Nearly 30% of the country’s population have Latin American roots, many with relatives in Venezuela, Cuba, and Colombia, which creates a "breeding ground" for a potential internal explosion and numerous acts of sabotage inside the United States. So, in the long run, any external conflict may trigger social and interethnic unrest and destabilize the situation inside the country.

Earlier, US War Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the launch of Operation Southern Spear to combat drug cartels in Venezuela. According to Washington, the country is not doing enough to combat drug smuggling. The New York Times previously reported that President Donald Trump authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations in Venezuela.

US media outlets have repeatedly reported that the US may soon begin striking drug cartel targets in Venezuela. However, on October 31, Trump stated that he was not considering strikes on Venezuelan territory.