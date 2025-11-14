Propaganda campaign sweeps Sahel in effort to destabilize region — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. A broad information campaign is underway in the Sahara-Sahel region geared to destabilize the situation while Islamist terrorist groups are upping their activity there, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Islamist terrorist groups are reportedly invigorating their activities across the space of the Confederation of Sahel States formed between Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger. Of special concern are attempts by militants from the Support Group for Islam and Muslims to impose a fuel blockade on settlements in Mali," she noted.

"We see that an externally-coordinated broad information campaign is underway to destabilize the situation in the three friendly Sahel countries that have opted for an independent foreign policy course," she stressed.