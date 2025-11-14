Russia-US dialogue is ongoing, contacts to be maintained — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. A dialogue between Moscow and Washington is ongoing, and the foreign ministers of the two countries recognize the urgency of maintaining regular communication, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"I should say in regard to the current state of Russian-US relations that there are many irritants that we inherited from the previous [US] administration, as you may all know well," she said at a news briefing.

"As soon as the new [US] administration assumed office, we [Moscow] felt a significant desire to resume this dialogue. It is currently underway," she said.

"Of course, not as fast as we would like, that is clear, and we commented on this regularly," the diplomat noted. "There were no further contacts between foreign ministers of Russia and the US following telephone calls [between Putin and Trump]."

"As for contacts between the foreign ministers of Russia and the United States, after Anchorage [Russia-US Summit in Alaska] there were no further phone conversations between the diplomatic officials," she said. "The foreign ministers of our countries reached an understanding to ensure continued communication."

"This communication is important for discussing the Ukrainian issue and for advancing the bilateral agenda. These contacts will continue. They will be maintained as necessary," Zakharova stressed.

"And at the same time, we confirm, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also spoke about this in detail, that we are still ready to hold the second Russia-US summit in Budapest if it builds on the well-developed outcome of the Alaska meeting," she said.

Zakharova added that "all the details regarding this issue are the prerogative of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation."

On October 16, after a telephone conversation with Putin, Trump announced that they had agreed to meet soon in Budapest. However, the summit was later postponed indefinitely because the two sides could not agree on how to achieve a meaningful result in settling the Ukrainian conflict.

Both Moscow and Washington said the meeting was postponed, not canceled, and would take place when the conditions were right.