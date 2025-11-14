MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Kiev will resort to anything, including information provocation to force young Ukrainians back from Europe as potential recruits, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing.

The diplomat noted that Russia has no plans of attacking NATO countries but is taking all necessary measures to ensure national security and make sure it is prepared for any developments.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman.

On restoring Russian-American dialogue

Moscow and Washington maintain dialogue, and the foreign ministers of the two countries recognize the need for regular communication in order to uphold contacts, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday: "It [the dialogue] is ongoing. Of course, not as fast as we would like, clearly."

Russia is ready to hold a summit with the United States in Budapest, given it is duly prepared: "We are still ready to hold a second Russian-US summit in Budapest, if it follows from the results of the Alaska meeting."

On NATO, EU actions

Moscow has no plans to attack NATO countries but is taking measures to ensure national security and be prepared for any developments: "We are prepared for any developments, but we prioritize peace, friendship, and equal cooperation."

The refusal of the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera to publish the full contents of the interview with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov demonstrated severe censorship in Western media, resulting in a "Streisand effect": "They achieved the opposite. I think everyone has read it now."

After the EU ban on issuing multiple-entry visas to Russians, new travel restrictions may be introduced: "If this goes on, I cannot rule out that the current neoliberal authorities of the European Union will demand from EU countries to refuse entry to, for example, people with traditional spiritual and moral values."

On Kiev’s policy toward its citizens

Ukrainian elites are "ready to take any measures, including staging information provocations" to force young Ukrainians back from Europe: "The regime has decided to exploit the growing sentiment among Europeans in favor of if not abolishing, then at least significantly reducing the benefits and preferences granted to the Ukrainians who have flooded the continent."

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry will seek the extradition of Ukrainians from EU countries, aiming to destroy their own people: "One of Zelensky’s goals, besides the redistribution of enormous funds and weapon schemes, is the annihilation of the Ukrainian citizens, the people of this region."

When suggesting to lower the draft age, Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko either "forgot to mention" or just "forgot" that his own sons are not in the army, despite being fit for service.

On Kiev’s disruption of negotiations

The Ukrainian side has formally halted negotiations, showing "the lack of interest of [Vladimir] Zelensky’s regime in a peaceful settlement.": "There is no other way to describe all this other than just absurd."

An article in The Times has proven that Kiev simply wanted to buy time under the pretext of negotiations: "It was a maneuver aimed at buying time under the guise of talks, preserving their positions, redeploying forces, requesting additional weapons, and more."

About Russia’s response to new sanctions and restrictions

Russia will soon respond to Canada’s recently imposed sanctions: "We reserve the right to retaliatory measures and they will definitely follow in the nearest future."

Zakharova noted that "if former Prime Minister [of Canada Justin] Trudeau and granddaughter of Hitler’s henchman [former Deputy Prime Minister] Chrystia Freeland failed to drive the last nail into the coffin of Russian-Canadian relations, it seems that the current Prime Minister [Mark] Carney may well succeed in doing just that."

Moscow will give a well-calibrated response to the European Union’s move to ban the issuance of multiple-entry visas to Russian nationals: "Our response will be well-calibrated."

On the new UNESCO leadership

Russia welcomes the new UNESCO leadership and is ready to offer all-round support for their work: "We welcome the choice of the General Conference and support the course announced by the new director general of this structure."

On the US-Venezuela conflict

The United States should not interfere in the domestic affairs of sovereign countries under the pretext of fighting drug trafficking: "The situation is aggravated by the fact that the American authorities have provided no evidence linking the ships and crews they targeted to illicit drug trade."

Russia believes that combating drug trafficking, including in the United States, requires consolidated efforts, both internationally and regionally: "Effective solutions to this problem can be found via collective actions within mechanisms of international law, and, naturally, only when the Pentagon ceases its large-scale pressure."