MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Russia is preparing retaliatory measures against Canada’s recently imposed anti-Russian sanctions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"Since former Prime Minister [of Canada Justin] Trudeau and granddaughter of Hitler's henchman [former Deputy Prime Minister] Chrystia Freeland were unable to drive the last nail into the coffin of Russian-Canadian relations, it seems that the current Prime Minister [Mark] Carney may well succeed in doing just that."

"Carney maintains the previous failed line that reflects the incompetence and the true role of Canadian foreign policy," the Russian diplomat added.

"We reserve the right to resort to retaliatory measures, and they will definitely follow in the near future," Zakharova stressed.

The Canadian Foreign Ministry published in a statement earlier this week an expanded list of sanctions that blacklisted 13 individuals and 11 entities.

According to the statement, "The sanctions list 13 individuals and 11 entities," including those allegedly involved in Russia’s drone production.