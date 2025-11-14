Russian diplomat warns US against using drug war as way to meddle in countries’ affairs

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has warned the United States against interfering in the domestic affairs of sovereign countries under the pretext of fighting drug trafficking.

"We are witnessing an unprecedented military campaign unleashed by Washington in this region [Latin America] under the pretext, as it stated, of combating drug smuggling channels to the United States. Dozens of strikes have been carried out on Venezuelan vessels in the Caribbean over two months," she said. "The situation is aggravated by the fact that the American authorities have provided no evidence linking the ships and crews they targeted to illicit drug trade."

"We strongly insist that combating illegal drug trafficking must not be used as a lever of pressure on sovereign countries. We are categorically against using force or a threat of force to interfere into domestic affairs under any pretexts, including the anti-drug fight," Zakharova stressed.

According to the diplomat, Russia believes that combating drug trafficking, including in the United States, requires consolidated efforts, both internationally and regionally. "Effective solutions to this problem can be found via collective actions within mechanisms of international law, and, naturally, only when the Pentagon ceases its large-scale pressure, which goes far beyond the goals declared by the American side and replaces one threat with another one - that of regional destabilization and undermining Venezuela’s sovereignty," she emphasized.

She expressed hope that the world community will give a due assessment of these steps to prevent catastrophic scenarios that "may not merely jeopardize peace and stability in the region but demolish the entire international system of drug control.".