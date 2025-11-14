Russia to give 'calibrated' response to EU’s ban on issuance of multiple visas — MFA

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Moscow will give a well-calibrated response to the European Union’s move to ban the issuance of multiple-entry visas to Russian nationals, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"As for retaliatory measures, we will definitely respond, and our response will be well-calibrated," the diplomat noted.

Zakharova pointed out that unlike the EU, Moscow "is neither engaged in segregation nor prone to racism and Nazism." "We will take retaliatory measures that will be in line with our country’s interests, and we will certainly take into account the Russophobic zeal of overeager officials in Brussels," she said.

On November 6, the European Commission decided to ban the issuance of multiple-entry Schengen visas to Russian citizens. The Russian permanent mission to the EU ascribed the move to Brussels officials’ fear that tourist trips and people-to-people communication could allow the Europeans to learn the truth about Russia.