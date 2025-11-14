Russia received no request from South Africa on citizens in special op zone — MFA

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Moscow has no information about South African citizens who allegedly appeared in the special military operation zone, nor has it received any official requests from Pretoria on the matter, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"I have seen these reports in the media about South African citizens. I double-checked them. I can say that the Russian side has no information about the individuals in question, who were allegedly sent to Russia, trained as bodyguards, and then, as claimed, ended up in the special military operation zone. We have no such information," she said at a briefing.

Zakharova also noted media reports citing a November 6 statement by the South African presidential administration, in which Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya announced President Cyril Ramaphosa’s intention to use diplomatic channels to bring the individuals home. "We have not received any requests from the South African Foreign Ministry on this issue," she added. "If such a request is received from Pretoria, we will be ready to consider it in accordance with established procedures and in the spirit of the strategic partnership between Russia and South Africa."

The comment followed a report by South Africa’s News24, which asserted that at least 18 members of former President Jacob Zuma’s party had traveled to Russia for bodyguard training and, after three months, ended up in the special military operation zone. Ramaphosa’s administration said the government was working through diplomatic channels to ensure the return of South Africans who "found themselves surrounded in Donbass," asserting that they had been deceived into joining mercenary groups under the guise of lucrative job offers. Ramaphosa has ordered an investigation.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov likewise said he had no information about South African citizens allegedly involved in the special military operation.