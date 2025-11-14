Lavrov to hold talks with Indian Foreign Minister in Moscow — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will meet in Moscow on November 17 to discuss current and future political cooperation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"On Monday, November 17, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry will hold talks with the Indian foreign minister, who will arrive in Moscow as the head of his country’s official delegation for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of State Council meeting," the diplomat announced. Zakharova noted that the two top diplomats will discuss current and future political cooperation and review key issues of bilateral relations. They will also exchange views on major international and regional matters, including collaboration within the SCO, BRICS, the UN and the Group of 20 (G20).

"Several other events are still being prepared, and we will announce their dates and format later," the spokeswoman said.

Earlier, a diplomatic source told TASS that Jaishankar will arrive in Russia to attend the SCO Heads of State Council meeting, which will be held on November 17 and 18.