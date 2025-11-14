{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia has no plans to attack NATO, but is prepared for any developments — MFA

According to Maria Zakharova, the statements that officials from NATO member states make on the issue seem to be part of "an orchestrated campaign to indoctrinate their own population"
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova Russian Foreign Ministry Press Office/TASS
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova
© Russian Foreign Ministry Press Office/TASS

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Moscow has no plans to attack NATO countries but is taking measures to ensure national security and make sure it is prepared for any developments, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We will repeat over and over again that we have no plans to attack NATO countries. However, Russia is already taking all the necessary measures to ensure security as the alliance is building up its military presence near Russian borders," she pointed out at a briefing.

"In short, we are prepared for any developments, but we prioritize peace, friendship, and equal cooperation," Zakharova added.

According to the diplomat, the statements that officials from NATO member states make on the issue seem to be part of "an orchestrated campaign to indoctrinate their own population, sow fear, and get people used to the idea that a conflict with Russia is inevitable, with the goal being to justify their own miscalculations, mistakes, and even crimes, and explain away the disastrous economic processes currently underway in their counties, as well as to escape any responsibility," she noted.

"If NATO strategists are crazy enough to decide to attack Russia, they should have no doubt that we will respond using every capability we have, something the Russian leadership has said repeatedly," the diplomat concluded.

Tags
Foreign policyNATOMaria Zakharova
Anti-Russian sanctions
Russia to respond soon to Canada’s newly-imposed sanctions — diplomat
"Carney maintains the previous failed line that reflects the incompetence and the true role of Canadian foreign policy," Maria Zakharova added
Read more
Russia to 'respond in kind' if US conducts nuclear tests — Kremlin
Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio did not explicitly confirm whether the US intends to resume full-scale nuclear tests
Read more
Some countries creating layered air defenses similar to Russia’s system — Almaz-Antey
Almaz-Antey Group Deputy CEO Vyacheslav Dzirkaln said the presence of advanced air defenses has become an integral part of preserving state sovereignty for any particular country
Read more
Shenzhou-20 crew to return to Earth on Shenzhou-21 spacecraft on November 14 — CMSA
The Office of the Manned Space Flight Program of the People's Republic of China noted that the condition of the crew members is assessed as good
Read more
Russia has no plans to attack NATO, but is prepared for any developments — MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, the statements that officials from NATO member states make on the issue seem to be part of "an orchestrated campaign to indoctrinate their own population"
Read more
Poland begins erecting second fence on border with Belarus — radio
The barrier will consist of a four-meter-high metal mesh wall topped with barbed wire
Read more
With liberation of Danilovka, Russia cuts key logistical route of Ukrainian army — expert
Russia liberated Danilovka on November 13
Read more
Britain stops sharing intelligence with US on recommendation of attorney general — Times
According to the newspaper, Attorney General for England and Wales Richard Hermer fears an international lawsuit against the UK over its involvement in the US strikes on ships in the Caribbean
Read more
Turkish fire-fighting plane crashes in Croatia, killing pilot — TV
According to CNN Turk, the Croatian authorities have confirmed the crash and the death of the pilot
Read more
Swedish SVT, like BBC, edited Trump's speech — newspaper
According to the newspaper, last year SVT used an excerpt from Donald Trump’s speech, which spliced several parts in one of the reports
Read more
Hungary, Slovakia may block seizure of Russian assets due to Kiev corruption — media
Politico noted that even if a decision to expropriate Russian assets is made in December, it will take a long time before Kiev receives the first payments
Read more
US readies large-scale exemptions from duties to curb rising food prices — NYT
According to the newspaper, tariffs may be lifted from food imported from the countries that have not yet signed trade agreements with Washington
Read more
Ukraine redeploys near Kupyansk amid defeats — expert
The relocation is being carried out in the areas of Kupyansk-Uzlovoi and Kovsharovka settlements
Read more
Severstal’s 2025 investment program to total about $2.05 bln
CEO of Severstal Management Alexander Shevelev added that the company plans substantial investments in 2025-2026 due to several significant large-scale projects underway
Read more
Detainees were promised drugs for preparing assassination of senior Russian official — FSB
The Russian Federal Security Service reported that it had thwarted an attack on one of Russia’s top officials during his visit to the graves of close relatives at the Troyekurovskoye Cemetery
Read more
'Azov' squad flees positions, abandoning wounded soldiers — security forces
According to the source, this situation shows that the brigade has been dubbed the "running team"
Read more
Italian newspaper censures both scope, content of Lavrov’s interview — Russian diplomat
"It is obvious that the real reasons why the newspaper refused to publish the material are political," Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
France commissions ASMPA-R missile capable of carrying nuclear charge
The French Defense Ministry said it after a second test launch of this missile from a Rafale fighter jet
Read more
Guterres' special representative in Cyprus notes Russia’s key role in UN Security Council
Khassim Diagne also noted that the head of the Russian diplomatic mission in Cyprus Murat Zyazikov has a long-standing relationship with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres
Read more
Rosatom CEO Likhachev, IAEA head Grossi to hold talks in Kaliningrad
Alexey Likhachev and Rafael Grossi plan to discuss safety of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in general, and specific joint steps to prevent a nuclear accident
Read more
Szijjarto calls for end to Ukraine aid amid corruption scandal
The Hungarian foreign minister also noted that "European citizens' money is flowing into Ukraine unchecked"
Read more
EU to face difficulties in substituting LNG from Yamal plant — Novatek
Alexander Nazarov pointed to key competitive advantages of Russian products
Read more
Lavrov’s remarks on summit in Budapest, relations with Europe, truth about Ukraine
The Italian newspaper interviewed the Russian foreign minister, refusing to publish the content later
Read more
Russian Armed Forces placed second in world's strongest armies list
The compilers of the list recognized the Russian Armed Forces' leadership in self-propelled artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, and mines
Read more
Sending Montenegrin troops to help Ukraine speaks of anti-Russian stance — ambassador
Ambassador Alexander Lukasik emphasized that Moscow continues to advocate for the restoration of normal dialogue
Read more
Russian forces eliminate some 10 mercenaries hiding in building near Kupyansk
Ukrainian militants organized a temporary base for one of the Ukrainian army units in an administrative building in the settlement of Grushevka
Read more
Russia nears Andreyevka, complicating situation for Ukraine near Gulyaipole — expert
Russian servicemen "are really heroically and very rapidly advancing in this direction," military expert Andrey Marochko said
Read more
IAEA chief Grossi arrives in Kaliningrad for talks with Rosatom CEO
Alexey Likhachev and Rafael Grossi are scheduled to hold talks in Kaliningrad on November 14 to discuss the situation at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
Read more
Kalashnikov to present 9 mm PPK-20 submachine gun at Dubai international exhibition
Kalashnikov engineers improved the quality of the PPK-20 gun by enhancing some of its tactical, technical, and ergonomic characteristics, the concern's press service said
Read more
Iran slams G7’s call for resumption of cooperation with IAEA as hypocrisy
"The United States is the main reason behind the current situation as it illegally and unilaterally withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2018 and carried out an armed attack on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said
Read more
Moscow-Berlin ties crater as Germany pursues 'revanchist policy' — Russia’s MFA
According to the ministry, Germany’s claims to leadership cause "rejection and create repulsive historical parallels not only among the Russian general public but also among healthy political forces across Europe"
Read more
No plans to punish Moldovan people for Chisinau’s actions — Russian official
Yevgeny Primakov stressed that "common people should not be punished for the mistakes of their leaders"
Read more
German party leader calls for detente in relations with Russia
According to Tino Chrupalla, co-chair of Alternative for Germany party, Moscow and Berlin must reach out to each other to prevent a war, a major war, in Europe
Read more
Pentagon declines to comment on report on preparations to attack Venezuela
The White House press office did not respond to a similar request
Read more
Ukrainian garrison of several thousand soldiers blocked in Dimitrov
Adviser to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Igor Kimakovsky said the units have nowhere to go
Read more
Most Kharkov residents waiting for Russian army to liberate them — official
Simultaneously, a segment of the population also awaits the Russian army's arrival but lacks access to objective information regarding the progress of the special military operation
Read more
After liberation of Sinelnikovo, Russia begins fighting for Liman, Kharkov Region — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that artillery is contributing to the advance of the Russian forces in the area
Read more
Pentagon hangs 27-kg plaques with agency’s updated name
According to the department’s statement, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who personally fastened the last screw on one of the plaques, said that the new name reflects a new ethos for the department
Read more
Russian troops upend Ukrainian command, logistics near Volchansk, Kupyansk — official
The battlegroups North and West are conducting active offensive operations in the Kharkov direction
Read more
Ukrainian servicemen surrender in Kharkov Region for water — administration
According to head of the Kharkov military-civilian administration Vitaly Ganchev, such cases are constant
Read more
North Korean foreign minister calls G7 appeal for denuclearization hostile machinations
Choe Son Hui called on the international community to pay attention to the threat to peace and security from the Group of Seven, which she called a "nuclear alliance"
Read more
Pentagon says starts operation to combat drug cartels
It will be led by the Southern Command of the US army and as well as a joint force specially created for this operation, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said
Read more
Chinese defense official vows 'crushing defeat' to Japan for any interference in Taiwan
Senior Colonel Jiang Bin described the Taiwan issue as "exclusively an internal affair of China that will not tolerate any foreign interference"
Read more
Novovoronezhskaya NPP’s electric gear damaged in November 13 nighttime drone attack
According to the region's governor Alexander Gusev, following the attack, several power units were automatically switched off while one continued operating routinely at full capacity
Read more
Russia penetrates over one km into Ukrainian defenses after capture of Danilovka — expert
Andrey Marochko pointed out that Russian servicemen are now preparing a kind of springboard for the development of success in various directions in this area
Read more
Russia establishes Unmanned Systems Forces
The structure of this new branch of the armed forces has been determined, the head of the Unmanned Systems Forces has been appointed, military administration units have been created at all levels
Read more
BBC apologizes to Trump, but rejects compensation claims — statement
The BBC was at the center of a scandal over a Panorama program aired last October
Read more
Russian watchdog labels political scientist, late telecom mogul’s son as terrorists
Russia’s Justice Ministry included Shulman in its list of foreign agents on April 15, 2022
Read more
Car ownership period growing in Russia — statistics
The increase of the car ownership period is a bad trend for the market and for the car insurance segment, Sergey Udalov noted
Read more
Russia to always remember North Korea’s help in clearing Kursk Region of mines — Kremlin
Mine-clearing operations in the Kursk Region, which was earlier freed from Ukrainian forces, are still underway
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,330 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
China warns Tokyo about consequences of Sanae Takaichi's comment about Taiwan
Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Sun Weidong called the Japanese Prime minister's statements about Taiwan "provocative" and "extremely dangerous"
Read more
Preparations for Russia-US summit in Budapest ongoing, Orban says
The Hungarian prime minister noted that he still relies on US President Donald Trump for resolving the Ukraine conflict
Read more
Alliance against migration, for peace in Ukraine taking shape in Europe — Szijjarto
Bulgaria is a key member of the allience, the Hungarian foreign minister said
Read more
FSB says foils terrorist attack against top Russian official
The Federal Security Service reported that three accomplices in the plot were arrested
Read more
Uzbekistan’s ties with Russia deepening despite geopolitical tensions — envoy
Alexey Yerkhov noted that the key to future joint achievements is the trusting dialogue between the two countries’ leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev
Read more
What we know about last night’s drone attack on Russian cities, including Novorossiysk
Drone debris damaged a civilian port in the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Region reported
Read more
Belgians no longer believe in ‘Russian threat’ of unidentified drones — DH newspaper
The outlet cites popular social media opinions suggesting that the UAV reports are fabricated to make Belgians believe that "Russia is to blame"
Read more
EU may reconsider energy funding for Ukraine amid corruption scandal
Politico said that reports of kickbacks have created divisions among Kiev’s European partners
Read more
Forpost-RE UAV, UTS-800 training aircraft to feature for first time at Dubai Airshow 2025
The UTS-800 training aircraft is the first Russian turboprop aircraft for initial flight training, professional selection and training of pilots
Read more
Purpose of assassination attempt on top cleric to provoke NATO into conflict with Russia
Mikhail Sheremet alleges that British curators are behind the Ukrainian special services
Read more
Russian forces engage in street fighting in western Kupyansk — Kharkov administration
Yevgeny Lisnyak specified that the eastern part of Kupyansk, on the left bank of the Oskol River, had been almost completely mopped up of Ukrainian units
Read more
Medvedev jokingly calls on EU to donate more to corrupt Kiev officials
The main figures in the Ukrainian corruption scandal, which does not yet include Vladimir Zelensky and Andrey Yermak, have already been charged with money laundering
Read more
Lavrov baffled at Britain's lack of shame over MiG-31 hijacking plot
The Russian foreign minister said that he does not know how the British will wash themselves clean of it
Read more
Russian forces tighten encirclement around Ukrainian group in Kupyansk — administration
Vitaly Ganchev clarified that there is no help coming for the surrounded soldiers
Read more
Pentagon presents Trump with options for potential operations in Venezuela — TV
However, no final decision has been made, CBS noted
Read more
Russia grateful to North Korea for help in demining Kursk Region — Kremlin
Demining operations in the Kursk Region, liberated from Ukrainian forces, remain underway
Read more
Ukraine threatens to 'bury' own soldiers if they refuse to fight in Kupyansk
Vitaly Ganchev emphasized that former Ukrainian soldiers who had already surrendered to Russian forces spoke of such threats from their own commanders
Read more
Press review: Kiev halts Moscow dialogue to hide scandals as Russian, Kazakh leaders meet
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, November 13th
Read more
Some captured Ukrainian soldiers may volunteer in Russian units — Kharkov administration
The head of the military-civil administration clarified that it is still too early to discuss the participation of recently surrendered prisoners in such units, as they must first undergo screening procedures
Read more
Independent agreements with Ukraine are meaningless — envoy
Rodion Miroshnik stressed that Ukraine is now fulfilling the will of the EU and some European states that are "sponsors and masters of the Kiev regime"
Read more
Maduro calls on US people to support Venezuela for peace on continent — media
When asked whether he was concerned about possible US aggression, Nicolas Maduro did not answer directly, saying instead that he was focused on the peaceful governance of his country
Read more
Ukraine will have to return to negotiations but from worse position — Kremlin
The Kiev regime's position is deteriorating day by day, Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Uralvagonzavod delivers Solntsepyok systems with new protection to troops — Rostec
According to the press service, the equipment underwent running tests to check the reliability of its mechanisms and instruments before being sent to the troops
Read more
Kiev preparing provocations to bring young Ukrainians back from Europe — diplomat·
Maria Zakharova stressed that one of the tasks set by the West for Vladimir Zelensky is "the elimination of the Ukrainian population"
Read more
Israel seeks to conclude 20-year military aid agreement with US — media
According to the outlet, reaching a new deal will now be more difficult due to growing dissatisfaction with Israel, including within the MAGA movement
Read more
Transportation of Kazakh oil continues as normal after incident in Novorossiysk
No injuries were reported
Read more
World community’s reaction to US statements on nuclear tests disappointing — envoy
Mikhail Ulyanov noted that this situation was very alarming
Read more
Over 60 civilians evacuated from Kupyansk area amid fighting — Russian official
Vitaly Ganchev added that people were being evacuated to the areas of the Kharkov Region far from the frontline
Read more
Ukraine run by CIA, MI-6 specialists, not Zelensky — former PM
Ukraine’s former Prime Minister (2010-2014) Nikolai Azarov said the Ukrainian authorities are fulfilling ready-made plans "under supervision from Western specialists"
Read more
Kiev loses 1,150 troops along engagement line in past day — Russia’s top brass
Russian forces struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations and troop deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported
Read more
Russia to proceed with special military op since Ukraine stopped negotiations — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov also reiterated that Russia is still open to settle the Ukrainian conflict by political and diplomatic means
Read more
Vance ready to discuss his candidacy for president after midterm elections
US Vice President also stressed that the American people elected him to do a job right now, and his job is to do it
Read more
US State Department scrubs bit of Cold War history
"The Department was not required to provide public notice," the newspaper quoted a State Department spokesperson as saying
Read more
Putin discusses countering cybercrime with Russian Security Council
The Russian president gave Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev the floor for his report
Read more
Russia takes note of EU’s aggressive attitude towards Black Sea region — MFA
Russia and Turkey reaffirmed their commitment to the principle of sovereign identity and responsibility of the coastal countries for this geographical space
Read more
Venezuela never turned to Russia for military aid — Lavrov
Russia is ready to fully act within the framework of the obligations that were mutually stipulated in the agreement with Venezuela, the Russian foreign minister noted
Read more
Magnetic storm that lasted for almost two days stopped on Earth — forecaster
Mikhail Leus, a leading specialist at the Phobos Weather center, pointed out that a period of a relatively calm geomagnetic field will last at least until the end of this week
Read more
Kusturica slams Jolie for visit to Kherson, calls her propagandist
Discussing Jolie's film, which is set against the backdrop of the Bosnian War, Serbian filmmaker Emir Kusturica characterized it as an instance of a failed publicity stunt
Read more
US aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford to approach Venezuela in coming days — AP
The arrival of the aircraft carrier marks a significant US military buildup in the region, the agency said
Read more
Vucic says discussed peace in Ukraine with Macron
Serbian President emphasized that he had not talked about any weapons with his French counterpart
Read more
Members of Mindich’s group will turn Zelensky in — ex-Ukrainian PM
Nikolay Azarov also described Vladimir Zelensky’s statements about supposedly supporting the investigation as an attempt to save face
Read more
Press review: Ukraine scandal fuels political tension as Russia warns of Lebanon war risks
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, November 14th
Read more
Man wounded as UAV fragments damage house
A man was injured, he was hospitalized and is receiving necessary medical care
Read more
Air defenses down 34 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, Black Sea
Nine of them were destroyed over the Belgorod Region
Read more
Russia-US summit necessary, but requires preliminary preparation — diplomatic source
As a Russian diplomatic source noted, the Russian side "carefully reviewed and analyzed" US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's interview following the meeting of foreign ministers of the G7 countries
Read more
Damascus builds pragmatic relations with Moscow — Syrian foreign minister
Foreign Minister in the transitional Syrian government Asaad al-Shaibani emphasized that Damascus does not want a confrontation with Moscow
Read more
Group of Ukrainian marines surrender to Russian forces near Dimitrov
The servicemen said they had decided to surrender some time ago but had to wait for the safest opportunity
Read more
US already realizes what seizure of Russian assets could mean for West — diplomatic source
"The more widely this understanding takes root in US government circles, the greater the chances of achieving real improvement in the international situation as a whole, and in Russian-American relations in particular," the source emphasized
Read more
Kremlin points to 'sad state' of international law in many parts of world
Dmitry Peskov expressed hope that the situation surrounding Venezuela would be resolved in accordance with international law
Read more
Ukrainian troops encirclement threatens frontline collapse, territorial losses — Medvedev
The Russian politician stressed that the leadership in Kiev "has predictably found itself in a zugzwang: every day is bringing it into a worse position on the chessboard"
Read more