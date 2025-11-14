Russia has no plans to attack NATO, but is prepared for any developments — MFA

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Moscow has no plans to attack NATO countries but is taking measures to ensure national security and make sure it is prepared for any developments, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We will repeat over and over again that we have no plans to attack NATO countries. However, Russia is already taking all the necessary measures to ensure security as the alliance is building up its military presence near Russian borders," she pointed out at a briefing.

"In short, we are prepared for any developments, but we prioritize peace, friendship, and equal cooperation," Zakharova added.

According to the diplomat, the statements that officials from NATO member states make on the issue seem to be part of "an orchestrated campaign to indoctrinate their own population, sow fear, and get people used to the idea that a conflict with Russia is inevitable, with the goal being to justify their own miscalculations, mistakes, and even crimes, and explain away the disastrous economic processes currently underway in their counties, as well as to escape any responsibility," she noted.

"If NATO strategists are crazy enough to decide to attack Russia, they should have no doubt that we will respond using every capability we have, something the Russian leadership has said repeatedly," the diplomat concluded.