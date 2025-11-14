IAEA chief highlights importance of Russia-US dialogue on nuclear testing

KALININGRAD, November 14. /TASS/. Russia-US dialogue is important for the entire world, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said in response to a question about the possibility of nuclear testing.

"In this regard, naturally, the United States and the Russian Federation, having the largest nuclear arsenals in the world, have a special responsibility. <...> Having the strongest possible dialogue between superpowers on this issue is essential, and their commitment to the non-proliferation regime is important. <...> So we hope that we will be able and they will be enlightened enough to lead us into stabilization and a gradual diminishing of tensions. The IAEA, from its perspective, will do its own part in this effort," Grossi pointed out.

Earlier, Alexey Likhachev, director general of Russia’s Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, and IAEA chief Rafael Grossi held consultations on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in the Russian city of Kaliningrad.