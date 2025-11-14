Cooperation with IAEA gets stronger — Rosatom CEO

KALININGRAD, November 14. /TASS/. The level of cooperation between the Rosatom State Corporation and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been steadily strengthening, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said following his meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in Kaliningrad.

"As for the results, I would like to highlight the level of cooperation with the IAEA, which, in my view, has grown noticeably stronger in recent months. We place great value on the presence of the IAEA mission directly at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. I can say that this cooperation has helped us navigate a very difficult month," he told reporters.

Earlier, Likhachev said that the situation at the ZNPP was not improving, with the Ukrainian military striking residential infrastructure in Energodar and other facilities.

However, on November 12, the head of the state corporation noted that after the restoration of two high-voltage external power lines supplying the ZNPP, Dneprovskaya and Ferrosplavnaya-1, the situation in terms of the plant's power supply had stabilized. A local ceasefire was established near the plant to allow for repairs, facilitated by the IAEA.

On November 8, the ZNPP reported that external power supply to the ZNPP via two high-voltage lines, Ferrosplavnaya-1 and Dneprovskaya, had been resumed, boosting the stability of the plant’s energy system. Dneprovskaya was shut down for 30 days after Ukrainian attacks. It was restored and recommissioned on October 23. The Ferrosplavnaya-1 line was nonfunctional since May 7. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) helped conclude a local ceasefire to facilitate repair works. However, Ukraine attacked the facility’s satellite city of Energodar on November 11.