Novovoronezhskaya NPP’s electric gear damaged in November 13 nighttime drone attack

VORONEZH, November 14. /TASS/. The November 13 nighttime drone attack on the Novovoronezhskaya Nuclear Power Plant damaged the facility’s auxiliary electric equipment, Voronezh Region governor, Alexander Gusev, said.

"According to verified data, auxiliary electric equipment of the Novovoronezhsyay NPP was damaged as a result of the drone attack overnight to November 13. Air defense systems and electronic warfare tools in Novovoronezh destroyed and jammed eight unmanned aerial vehicles. Fragment of one of these drones damaged electric equipment near the facility," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, following the attack, several power units were automatically switched off while one continued operating routinely at full capacity.