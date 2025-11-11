LUGANSK, November 11. /TASS/. A potential buffer zone around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) will secure it against attacks by Ukrainian troops, Russian foreign ministry’s ambassador at large, Rodion Miroshnik, told TASS.

On November 8, the ZNPP reported that external power supply to the ZNPP via two high-voltage lines, Ferrosplavnaya-1 and Dneprovskaya, had been resumed, boosting the stability of the plant’s energy system. Dneprovskaya was shut down for 30 days after Ukrainian attacks. It was restored and recommissioned on October 23. The Ferrosplavnaya-1 line was nonfunctional since May 7. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) helped conclude a local ceasefire to facilitate repair works. However, Ukraine attacked the facility’s satellite city of Energodar on November 11.

"The establishment of a buffer zone or compelling Kiev to abide by its commitments concerning nuclear security will force the Ukrainian army to stop bothering the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant," Miroshnik said.