Russian Security Council secretary thanks Egypt for initiatives on Ukrainian settlement

CAIRO, November 10. /TASS/. Moscow thanks Cairo for its responsible position on the Ukrainian settlement, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said.

"Moscow is thankful to Egypt for its well-balanced and responsible position on the Ukrainian problem, and to you personally for initiatives to mediate its peaceful settlement," he said at a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

"We think it important to maintain an appropriate level of bilateral contacts between the defense ministries, law enforcement and financial intelligence agencies," he noted.

Touching on the topic of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the Russian Security Council secretary stressed that the only viable solution is to settle it within the norms of international law. "We welcome Cairo’s role in the resolution of regional conflicts, first of all in the Gaza Strip. We are convinced that a comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of international law has always been and will be the only viable solution that would guarantee peace for all Middle East nations," Shoigu said, adding that Russia is keeping a close eye on the situation in the Middle East and North Africa.

He also invited Egyptian security experts and officials to attend the next International Security Forum in Moscow in May 2026.