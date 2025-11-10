Putin to inform Tokayev about situation on front lines, peace process — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin always informs his counterparts about events on the front lines and in the peace settlement in Ukraine, so there is no doubt that he will do so during his meeting with Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Every time, the presidents use bilateral contacts so that Putin can inform them about the latest developments both on the front lines and in the peace settlement process. I have no doubt that Putin will do so during the upcoming two-day state visit [of the Kazakh president to Russia]," the spokesman said when asked whether Putin and Tokayev would discuss the peace settlement in Ukraine, in particular the Kazakh leader's proposal to use Astana as a venue for negotiations.

Earlier, Tokayev said that Astana was ready to host potential talks between Moscow and Kiev. He also noted that a ceasefire in Ukraine was possible.

Tokayev's state visit to Russia is scheduled for November 11-12. During the talks, the presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan will discuss the further development of the strategic partnership and alliance between the two countries in political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, as well as key regional and global issues.