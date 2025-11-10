Putin, Orban not discussed results of US visit, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not discussed the results of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s US visit or his talks with American President Donald Trump with the Hungarian premier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"No, there was no discussion of this matter," the Kremlin official said.

Orban visited Washington on November 7. During talks with Trump, he discussed lifting US sanctions on Hungarian oil and gas imports from Russia, as well as the prospects of a Russia-US summit in Budapest. While receiving the Hungarian premier in the White House on November 7, the US leader stated that the main obstacle to another meeting with Putin is Russia’s purported unwillingness to halt combat in Ukraine. According to Trump, "the basic dispute is they just don't want to stop yet."