Kremlin expects Putin to make meaningful visit to India before end of year

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India is planned before the end of 2025, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We are currently actively preparing for Putin's visit to India, which is planned before the end of this year. We hope that it will be a meaningful visit," he said. "As for its meaning and documentary content, let's not get ahead of ourselves. We will announce all the agreements that are planned to be reached in due time," the spokesman said when asked to comment on The Economic Times report about Russia and India's preparations to sign a labor mobility agreement.

According to the newspaper, the document in question is being prepared for signing at the upcoming Russian-Indian summit in December. The Economic Times also reported that the agreement will lead to more Indian citizens living in Russia in the coming years.