Kazakhstan privileged partner of Russia — Kremlin

"Kazakhstan is a special, privileged partner of Russia, a very important country and state for us. We are actively finalizing preparations for President Tokayev's state visit to Russia, which will start tomorrow," he said.

Tokayev’s state visit to Russia will take place on November 11-12. During the talks, Putin and Tokayev will discuss relevant issues related to further development of Russian-Kazakh strategic partnership and alliance in the political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian area, as well as key topics on the regional and global agenda. Important bilateral documents have been prepared for signing during the visit.