Kremlin knows nothing about Hungary’s ideas on Ukrainian settlement

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The Kremlin has no information regarding Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s initiatives to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"I have nothing to share on the matter," Peskov stated when asked whether Hungary was discussing any proposals for resolving the Ukrainian crisis with Russia. "We don’t know what these initiatives are. Apparently, after some preliminary review, they will be brought to our attention, but so far we have not had the opportunity to examine them."

Ahead of the meeting between Orban and US President Donald Trump, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that discussing the possibility of establishing peace in Ukraine would be at the top of the summit’s agenda.