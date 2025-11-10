Russia's State Duma may call on US to resolve cross-border crime problems through dialogue

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The Russian State Duma, the lower house of parliament, may call on the United States to refrain from escalating tensions along Venezuela’s borders and to address cross-border crime through dialogue, according to a draft appeal to the parliaments of UN member states.

"The State Duma calls on the United States to refrain from escalation and to advance solutions to cross-border organized crime and drug trafficking through cooperation and dialogue between nations, in good faith and in compliance with international law," the document states.

The draft appeal also emphasizes that "Washington’s aggressive and provocative actions" violate international law and "cause a dangerous increase in tensions in Latin America and the Caribbean."